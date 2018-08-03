Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 5

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

August 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm PCC meeting at Market Rasen.

August 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 9: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Holiday Club service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.30am Richard Alderson; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 6pm United service at the parish church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Info: 01673 849941.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer and lunch at West Rasen.

August 8: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Claxby.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion.

August 6: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 8: 10am Communion.

August 9: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

6pm United Service in the parish church.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Orthodox Christian Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition. Visitors, including families with children, welcome.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or 07397 220728.