Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 29.

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Baptism at Market Rasen.

July 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

August 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Preb Dr Michael Sheard.

Glentham: 10.45am Holiday Club service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Community Service in the village hall marquee, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Cynthia Bunch.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Details: 01673 849941

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Joint Anglican / Methodist open air service in the village hall marquee.

August 1: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at North Willingham.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion.

July 30: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 1: 10am Communion.

August 2: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10am Group Service at Thornton le Moor.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Wholeness & Healing with Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

No services.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at Thornton le Moor.

Wragby Group

For service information email wragbygroup@aol.com or call 01673 857825.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at East Torrington.

Owmby Group

11am group Service at Glentham.

Benniworth

10am United Service.

Orthodox Christian Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

Visitors, including families with children, welcome.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or 07397 220728.