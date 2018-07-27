Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 29.
10am Communion with Children’s Church and Baptism at Market Rasen.
July 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen
August 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
August 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
August 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Preb Dr Michael Sheard.
Glentham: 10.45am Holiday Club service.
Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.
Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Community Service in the village hall marquee, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Cynthia Bunch.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Richard Alderson.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Details: 01673 849941
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Joint Anglican / Methodist open air service in the village hall marquee.
August 1: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at North Willingham.
Caistor
8am Communion; 10.15am Communion.
July 30: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
August 1: 10am Communion.
August 2: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
10am Group Service at Thornton le Moor.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Wholeness & Healing with Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Binbrook Group
No services.
Kelsey Group
10am Group Communion at Thornton le Moor.
Wragby Group
For service information email wragbygroup@aol.com or call 01673 857825.
Barkwith Group
10am Fourth Sunday Service at East Torrington.
Owmby Group
11am group Service at Glentham.
Benniworth
10am United Service.
Orthodox Christian Church
The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP.
Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.
Visitors, including families with children, welcome.
Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or 07397 220728.