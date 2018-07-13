Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 15
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.
July 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Deanery Synod at Brookenby.
July 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen
July 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room, followed by picnic in the Rectory garden; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
July 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
July 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood; 6pm Sue Brown.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Joint Service at Springs Church, Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road Caistor. Details: 01673 849941
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
July 18: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion and Baptism at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Reflection and Prayer at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
Caistor
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.
July 16: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
July 18: 10am Communion.
July 19: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Binbrook Group
9am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Waddingham group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Orthodox Christian Church
Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk