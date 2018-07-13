Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 15

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

July 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Deanery Synod at Brookenby.

July 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

July 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room, followed by picnic in the Rectory garden; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

July 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood; 6pm Sue Brown.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Joint Service at Springs Church, Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road Caistor. Details: 01673 849941

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

July 18: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion and Baptism at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Reflection and Prayer at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

July 16: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

July 18: 10am Communion.

July 19: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Binbrook Group

9am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Waddingham group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Christian Church

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk