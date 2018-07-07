Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 8

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen; 4pm Songs of Praise - Hymns and Pimms - at Legsby.

July 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm Conversation with God, in Market Rasen Church Room.

July 10: 9am Morning Prayer; 7pm Healing Service, both at Market Rasen

July 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

July 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 14: 2pm - 4pm Garden Party at the Rectory.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Jane Lloyd; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Mike Childs.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pmChapel Anniversary.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship & Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Guest Speaker: Jill Jackson.Details: 01673 849941

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communon at Friesthorpe; 10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

July 11: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 11am Summer Celebration Service at walesby Old Church.

July 10: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

July 9: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

July 11: 10am Communion.

July 12: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Waddingham group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk