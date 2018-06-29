Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 1
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Grimsby Minster Ordination; 6pm First Eucharist, the Rev Claire Walker, preacher the Rev Ally Barratt at Market Rasen, followed by refreshments; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington, led by Roy Sutton..
July 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
July 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
July 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am C of E Service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.
Glentham: 10.45am Family Church, Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own Arrangements; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm, Dr Don Owen.
North Kelsey: 10.45am John K Ramm.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Market Rasen New Life
6.30pm Worship and Prayer Meeting at New Life Church Centre (No morning service). Info: 01673 849941
Middle Rasen Group
10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 4pm Songs of Praise on the Vicarage lawn (Middle Rasen).
July 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.
Caistor
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.
July 2: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
June 4: 10am Communion.
June 5: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
6pm Evensong.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am United Outdoor Service at Wragby Dove Park.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton.
Kelsey group
9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.
Waddingham group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Orthodox Christian Church
Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk