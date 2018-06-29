Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 1

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Grimsby Minster Ordination; 6pm First Eucharist, the Rev Claire Walker, preacher the Rev Ally Barratt at Market Rasen, followed by refreshments; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington, led by Roy Sutton..

July 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

July 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Church, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own Arrangements; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm, Dr Don Owen.

North Kelsey: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Market Rasen New Life

6.30pm Worship and Prayer Meeting at New Life Church Centre (No morning service). Info: 01673 849941

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 4pm Songs of Praise on the Vicarage lawn (Middle Rasen).

July 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

July 2: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

June 4: 10am Communion.

June 5: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am United Outdoor Service at Wragby Dove Park.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Kelsey group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Waddingham group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk