Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 24

10am Education Sunday: Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen. Speaker: Jackie Waters-Dewhurst (Diocesan Director of Education).

June 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

June 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Market Rasen: 10.45am Circuit Service; 6pm Own arrangements.

Caistor: 4.30pm Express.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

June 27: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

June 25: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

June 27: 10am Communion.

June 28: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland Church with New Dawn.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford; 5pm Communion at Kelstern.

Kelsey group

9am Communion South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion Holton-le-Moor.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday service at Hainton.

Waddingham group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship and Big Lunch at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery LN11 9QP. Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition. Visitors, including families with children, will be made most welcome. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk/