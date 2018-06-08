Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 10

8am Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

June 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 12: 9am Morning Prayer, 7pm Healing Service, both at Market Rasen.

June 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

June 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Karen Elvidge, 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Chapel anniversary - Communion, the Rev Bruce Thompson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

June 13: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby.

June 13: 6.15pm Evening Prayer at Walesby.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

June 11: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

June 13: 10am Communion at Caistor.

June 14: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Kelsey group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 1.30pm 101 Squadron Memorial Service at Ludford, followed by wreath laying.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Waddingham group

9am Open farm Sunday Service at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby by Spital.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. For more information visit www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk