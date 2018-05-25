Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, May 27

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

May 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing and choir practices.

May 31: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 9.30am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall, with Springs. Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

May 30: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 3pm Ramblers Service at Walesby Old Church; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

May 28: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

May 30: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 31: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Kelsey group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Waddingham group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at East Torrington.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford; 5pm Service at Kelstern.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at

St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk