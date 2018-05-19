Church listing

Services in the Rasen and Caistor areas from this Sunday, May 20

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.

May 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7pm Evening Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing and choir practices.

May 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

May 25: Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: Chapel Anniversary - 10.45am and 6pm Mike Childs.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ken Knapton.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall, with Springs. Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

May 23: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 3pm Hillside Service at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Caistor

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

May 21: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

May 23: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 24: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Cabourne:

10.30am Mattins.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham group

11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at

St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.