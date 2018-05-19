Church listing

Services in the Rasen and Caistor areas from this Sunday, May 20
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.
May 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7pm Evening Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing and choir practices.
May 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
May 25: Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.
Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: Chapel Anniversary - 10.45am and 6pm Mike Childs.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Ken Knapton.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall, with Springs. Details: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
May 23: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 3pm Hillside Service at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
Caistor
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.
May 21: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.
May 23: 10am Communion at Caistor.
May 24: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Cabourne:
10.30am Mattins.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham group
11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Orthodox Christian Church
10.30am Divine Liturgy at
St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,
East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.