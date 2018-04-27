Church listing

Services in the Market Rasen and Caistor area from Sunday, April 29

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

April 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

May 3: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at waterloo House.

May 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Ken Knapton; 4.30pm Express.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am own arrangements; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall.

Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

April 30: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

May 2: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 3: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Claxby.

Middle Rasen Group

10am United Communion at Faldingworth.

May 2: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Owmby Group

10.30am Communion at Spridlington.

Waddingham group

9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion with prayer for Wholeness and Healing at Kirton Lindsey.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at Holton le Moor.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at East Torrington.

Wragby Group

For service information call 01673 857825.

Christian Orthodox Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery,

London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP. For more information visit: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk

Binbrook Group

A Service of Confirmation will be held at St Mary and St Gabriel, Binbrook on Sunday, May 13.

The Bishop of Richborough, the Rt Rev Norman Banks, will be officiating at the service.

For more information contact Father Ed Martin on 07736 711360.