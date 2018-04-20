Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 22
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
April 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
April 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
April 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
April 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
April 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 9.30am the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm Dr Don Owen.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Circuit Easter Offering Service.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Live Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
April 23: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.
April 25: 10am Communion at Caistor.
April 26: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Nettleton
10.30am Morning Prayer.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
April 25: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.
Barkwith Group
10am Fourth Sunday Service at Hainton.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
Waddingham group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.
Christian Orthodox Church
10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard, Louth Cemetery.