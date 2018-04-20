Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 22

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

April 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

April 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

April 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 9.30am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm Dr Don Owen.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Circuit Easter Offering Service.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Live Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

April 23: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

April 25: 10am Communion at Caistor.

April 26: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

April 25: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at Hainton.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Waddingham group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.

Christian Orthodox Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard, Louth Cemetery.