Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 15

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am APCM, followed by bring and share lunch.

April 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

April 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

April 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dennis Lockwood; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

April 16: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

April 18: 10am Communion at Caistor.

April 19: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Morning Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

April 18: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby,

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham group

For information visit stmaryandstpeter.webs.com/

Christian Orthodox Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk