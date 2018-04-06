Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 8

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen.

April 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Healing Service at Market Rasen.

April 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

April 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

April 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Karen Elvidge.

Caistor: 10.15am Own Arrangements; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Vision.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ian Hardcastle.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

For service information call 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

April 9: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

April 11: 10am Communion at Caistor.

April 12: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Morning prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby.

April 10: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

April 11: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand,

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby.

Waddingham group

For information visit stmaryandstpeter.webs.com/

Christian Orthodox Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. For more information visit www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or call Fr Alban on 07397 220728