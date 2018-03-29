Church Listing

Services in the area from Friday, March 30 - Good Friday
11am Good Friday United Service in the Market Place.
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
March 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm Good Friday Service - An hour by the Cross.
March 31: Easter Children’s Service - craft, worship, refreshments and Easter egg hunt.
Easter Sunday: 8am BCP Communion 10am Communion with Children’s Church - both at Market Rasen.
Tuesday, April 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Wednesday, April 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Thursday, April 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
Friday, April 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and area Catholic Church
Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross at Caistor; 3pm passion of the Lord at Holy Rood; 7pm Stations of the Cross at Holy Rood.
Easter Saturday: 8pm Easter Vigil at Holy Rood.
Easter Sunday: 9.15am Holy Mass (sung) at Caistor; 11am Holy Mass (sung) at Holy Rood; 3pm Solemn Benediction at Holy Rood.
Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Easter Sunday -
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 8am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; All Age Worship.
Glentham: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.
Middle Rasen: 9.30am Dr Don Owen; 6pm Circuit Communion.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen New Life
Easter Sunday: 10.30am Service in the Festival Hall. Info: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Caistor Group
Good Friday: 10.15am Service at Caistor; 3pm Prayer and Reflection at Caistor; 7pm Service at Grasby.
Holy Saturday: 8pm Service of Light and Renewal of Baptismal Vows
Easter Sunday: 8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Mattins at Swallow.
Middle Rasen Group
Good Friday: 3pm An Hour around the Cross at Middle Rasen.
Easter Sunday: 6am Service of Light, followed by breakfast, at Middle Rasen; 9am Family Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Family Communion and Baptism at Middle Rasen.
April 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen
Barkwith Group
Good Friday: 2pm Last Hour Before the Cross at East Barkwith.
Easter Sunday: 10am Communion at South Willingham.
Walesby Group.
Good Friday: 2pm At the Foot of the Cross at Tealby.
Easter Sunday: 6.30am Dawn Service at Walesby Old Church; 9am Communion and hymns at Claxby; 10.30am Communion and hymns at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service and egg rolling at Walesby.
Kelsey Group
Good Friday: 2pm Prayer, Meditation and Hymns at Kingerby.
Easter Sunday: 9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.
Nettleton
Easter Sunday: 10.30am Communion.
Binbrook Group
Good Friday: 10.30am Service at Binbrook.
Easter Saturday: 7pm Service at Binbrook.
Easter Sunday: 8am Wold Newton; 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.
Wragby Group
Good Friday: 2pm Stations of the Cross at Wragby.
Easter Sunday: 6am short dawn service at Rand, followed by refreshments; 9.30am Communion at Wragby, with the Wragby Handbell Ringers and Easter eggs - those attending are invited to take along a flower to decorate the cross; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby
Wragby Methodist Church
Good Friday: 6pm Time of prayer and meditation.
Easter Sunday: 10.30am Easter celebration, the Rev Cecil Mundy.
Owmby Group
March 30: 12.45pm Stations of the Cross at Hackthorn; 3pm Last Hour at Hackthorn.
Easter Sunday: 9.30am Glentham; 11am Spridlington; 6pm Owmby.