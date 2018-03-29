Church Listing

Services in the area from Friday, March 30 - Good Friday

11am Good Friday United Service in the Market Place.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

March 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm Good Friday Service - An hour by the Cross.

March 31: Easter Children’s Service - craft, worship, refreshments and Easter egg hunt.

Easter Sunday: 8am BCP Communion 10am Communion with Children’s Church - both at Market Rasen.

Tuesday, April 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Wednesday, April 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Thursday, April 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

Friday, April 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and area Catholic Church

Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross at Caistor; 3pm passion of the Lord at Holy Rood; 7pm Stations of the Cross at Holy Rood.

Easter Saturday: 8pm Easter Vigil at Holy Rood.

Easter Sunday: 9.15am Holy Mass (sung) at Caistor; 11am Holy Mass (sung) at Holy Rood; 3pm Solemn Benediction at Holy Rood.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Easter Sunday -

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 8am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Middle Rasen: 9.30am Dr Don Owen; 6pm Circuit Communion.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

Easter Sunday: 10.30am Service in the Festival Hall. Info: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

Good Friday: 10.15am Service at Caistor; 3pm Prayer and Reflection at Caistor; 7pm Service at Grasby.

Holy Saturday: 8pm Service of Light and Renewal of Baptismal Vows

Easter Sunday: 8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Mattins at Swallow.

Middle Rasen Group

Good Friday: 3pm An Hour around the Cross at Middle Rasen.

Easter Sunday: 6am Service of Light, followed by breakfast, at Middle Rasen; 9am Family Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Family Communion and Baptism at Middle Rasen.

April 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen

Barkwith Group

Good Friday: 2pm Last Hour Before the Cross at East Barkwith.

Easter Sunday: 10am Communion at South Willingham.

Walesby Group.

Good Friday: 2pm At the Foot of the Cross at Tealby.

Easter Sunday: 6.30am Dawn Service at Walesby Old Church; 9am Communion and hymns at Claxby; 10.30am Communion and hymns at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service and egg rolling at Walesby.

Kelsey Group

Good Friday: 2pm Prayer, Meditation and Hymns at Kingerby.

Easter Sunday: 9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

Nettleton

Easter Sunday: 10.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

Good Friday: 10.30am Service at Binbrook.

Easter Saturday: 7pm Service at Binbrook.

Easter Sunday: 8am Wold Newton; 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.

Wragby Group

Good Friday: 2pm Stations of the Cross at Wragby.

Easter Sunday: 6am short dawn service at Rand, followed by refreshments; 9.30am Communion at Wragby, with the Wragby Handbell Ringers and Easter eggs - those attending are invited to take along a flower to decorate the cross; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby

Wragby Methodist Church

Good Friday: 6pm Time of prayer and meditation.

Easter Sunday: 10.30am Easter celebration, the Rev Cecil Mundy.

Owmby Group

March 30: 12.45pm Stations of the Cross at Hackthorn; 3pm Last Hour at Hackthorn.

Easter Sunday: 9.30am Glentham; 11am Spridlington; 6pm Owmby.