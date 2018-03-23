Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 25

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

March 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Compline.

March 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Compline.

March 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church; 7.30pm Compline.

March 29: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Communion with Stripping of the Altar.

March 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm Good Friday Service - An hour by the Cross.

March 31: Easter Children’s Service - craft, worship, refreshments and Easter egg hunt.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

7.30pm Maundy Thursday: Mass (sung) of the Lord’s Supper at Holy Rood; Watching at the Altar of repose to 10pm Night Prayer, at Holy Rood.

Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross at Caistor; 3pm passion of the Lord at Holy Rood; 7pm Stations of the Cross at Holy Rood.

Easter Saturday: 8pm Easter Vigil at Holy Rood.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Ian Hardcastle; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 9.30am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am United service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Market Rasen New Life

Joint service with Springs at Caistor. Information: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor Group

8am Communion; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

Monday 26 - Wednesday 28 March: 6pm Compline (prayer and reflection) at Caistor.

Maundy Thursday: 7pm Communion and Stripping of Altar at Caistor.

Good Friday: 10.15am Service at Caistor; 3pm Prayer and Reflection at Caistor; 7pm Service at Grasby.

Holy Saturday: 8pm Service of Light and Renewal of Baptismal Vows

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

March 29: 7pm Maundy Thursday Communion.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.15 Procession from Middle Rasen Church Hall car park; 10.45am United Service at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel; 3pm Communion at Newtoft.

March 28: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Good Friday: 3pm An Hour around the Cross at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at Sixhills.

Good Friday: 2pm Last Hour Before the Cross at East Barkwith.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service with Anglicans at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

March 26: 6.15pm Evening Prayer and Reflection at Stainton.

March 27: 6.15pm Evening Prayer and Reflection at North Willingham.

March 28: 6.15pm Stations of the Cross at Thoresway.

Maundy Thursday: 6.15pm Communion and Reflection at Kirmond.

Good Friday: 2pm At the Foot of the Cross at Tealby.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

March 28: 7pm Compline and Address at Thornton le Moor.

Good Friday: 2pm Prayer, Meditation and Hymns at Kingerby.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Service at Binbrook.

Good Friday: 12.30pm Service at Binbrook.

Easter Saturday: Evening service at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand,

Owmby Group

10.30am Group family Communion at Owmby.

March 29: 7pm the Last Supper at Saxby.

March 30: 12.45pm Stations of the Cross at Hackthorn; 3pm Last Hour at Hackthorn.