Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 11

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

March 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 11am Lent group.

March 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 1.30pm Lent group; 7pm Healing Service at Market Rasen.

March 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

March 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars; 7.30pm Lent group.

March 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Ken Knapton.

Caistor: 10.15am he Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

March 12: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

March 14: 10am Communion.

March 15: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Mothering Sunday Service at Faldingworth; 10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen.; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

March 14: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service with Anglicans at Brookenby.

March 13: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

March 14: 7pm Compline and Address at North Owersby.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Waddingham Group

For information visit: http://stmaryandstpeter.webs.com

Owmby Group

For information visit: www.owmbygroup.co.uk