Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 11
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.
March 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 11am Lent group.
March 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 1.30pm Lent group; 7pm Healing Service at Market Rasen.
March 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
March 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars; 7.30pm Lent group.
March 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Ken Knapton.
Caistor: 10.15am he Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Caistor
8am Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.
March 12: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
March 14: 10am Communion.
March 15: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Middle Rasen Group
10am Mothering Sunday Service at Faldingworth; 10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen.; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
March 14: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service with Anglicans at Brookenby.
March 13: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.
March 14: 7pm Compline and Address at North Owersby.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Waddingham Group
For information visit: http://stmaryandstpeter.webs.com
Owmby Group
For information visit: www.owmbygroup.co.uk