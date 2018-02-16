Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 18
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.
February 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
February 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
February 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice and 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
February 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
February 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Malcolm Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Ken Knapton.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Family Service at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
February 21: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Caistor Group
Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion.
Grasby: 9am Communion.
Swallow: 10.30am Communion.
Cabourne: 10.30am Mattins.
February 19: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.
February 21: 10am Communion at Caistor.
February 22: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
February 21: 7pm Compline and Address.
Kelsey Group
11am Snowdrop Service at Kingerby.
6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby.; 10.30am Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; Evening Prayer at Kirmond le Mire.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Waddingham Group
Information at http://stmaryandstpeter.webs.com/
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Orthodox Christian Church
Services at St Aethelheard, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk