Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 18

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.

February 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice and 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

February 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

February 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Malcolm Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ken Knapton.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Family Service at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

February 21: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion.

Grasby: 9am Communion.

Swallow: 10.30am Communion.

Cabourne: 10.30am Mattins.

February 19: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

February 21: 10am Communion at Caistor.

February 22: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

February 21: 7pm Compline and Address.

Kelsey Group

11am Snowdrop Service at Kingerby.

6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby.; 10.30am Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; Evening Prayer at Kirmond le Mire.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Waddingham Group

Information at http://stmaryandstpeter.webs.com/

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Christian Church

Services at St Aethelheard, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk