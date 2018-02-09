Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 11

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

February 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Healing Service at Market Rasen.

February 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Ash Wednesday Service at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

February 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars, Market Rasen.

February 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm cafe Church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

February 14: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen; 7pm Ash Wednesday Communion at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

Cuxwold: 10.30am Communion.

Searby: 9am Communion.

February 12: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby.

February 13: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

February 14: 6.15pm Communion and Imposition of Ashes at Kirmond.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

6pm Deanery Evensong at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

February 14: 12.30pm Ash Wednesday Service at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Waddingham Group

Information at http://stmaryandstpeter.webs.com/

Owmby Group

For information visit www.owmbygroup.co.uk

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.