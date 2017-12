Church Listing

Services from Sunday, December 31

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Family Communion Service with Baptism at Market Rasen.

January 1: No service at Market Rasen.

January 2: No service at Market Rasen.

December 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

January 4: BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

January 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Caistor: 10.15am United Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service,the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm No service.

Market Rasen New Life

No service.

Information: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

January 3: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

No services.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Brookenby.

Nettleton

10am Group Communion at South Kelsey.

Caistor Group

10.15am Communion at Caistor

(No 8am service nor services at Grasby or Searby).

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at South Kelsey.

Barkwith Group

No service.

Waddingham Group

9am or 9.30am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Healing & Wholeness Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

10.30am Group Communion at Saxby.

Wragby Group

For service information call the Rev Mark Holden 01673 857825 or email wragbygroup@aol.com.

Wragby Methodist Church

Service at 10.30am

Orthodox Christian Church.

Services held at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

Visitors, including families with children, will be made most welcome.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or contact 07397 220728, father.alban11@gmail.com