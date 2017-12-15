Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 17

8am Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion, with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm Carol Service at Legsby; 6.30pm Carol Service at Linwood, with the Diocesan Ladies Choir.

December 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Carols for All at Market Rasen.

December 21: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

December 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E-led service..

Caistor: 10.15am WI Drama; 4.30pm Express; 6pm United Carol Service at the Parish Church.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church Celebration.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 4pm United Carol Service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Carols, Mike Childs.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

All-age Special in the Festival Hall - coffee 10.30am, service 10.45am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 849941.

December 23: 11am Carol Singing at Market Rasen Co-op.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Carol Service at Newton by Toft; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

December 20: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

8am Service at Wold Newton; 6pm Carol Service at Binbrook, with members of the Louth Riverhead Silver Band.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion and Carols at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 4pm Carol Service at Kirmond; 4pm Carol Service at Normanby.

December 18: 3pm Quiet Christmas at Walesby.

Caistor Group

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music; 4pm Carol Service at Swallow; 6pm Carol Service at Caistor; 6pm Carol Service at Grasby.

December 18: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

December 19: 10am Caistor Primary School Service at Caistor; 1.30pm Caistor Grammar School Service at Caistor; 1.30pm Grasby Primary School Christingle at Grasby.

December 20: 10am Communion.

December 21: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

11am Carol Service at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby; 3pm Carol Service at Usselby; 6pm Joint Anglican and Methodist Carol Service at North Kelsey Methodist Church.

December 22: 7pm Carol Service at Holton-le-Moor.

Barkwith Group

4pm Crib and Carols Service at East Barkwith.

December 22: 7pm Carol Service at South Willingham.

Cabourne

December 21: 6.30pm Carol Service.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Carol Service at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 3pm Christingle at Grayingham; 4pm Crib Service at Bishop Norton.

December 23: 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight at Snitterby.

Wragby Group

9.30am Carols and Communion at Langton by Wragby; 3pm Carol Service at Holton cum Beckering; 4pm Carols by Candlelight at Wragby Methodist Church; 6pm Carols by Torchlight at Wickenby Church. Take along a torch.

December 20: 7pm Carol singing around Wragby - meet under the Christmas tree in the market place.

Orthodox Christian Church.

Services held at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road, Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or contact Fr Alban on 07397 220728, email father.alban11@gmail.com