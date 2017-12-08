Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 10

8am Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion, with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

December 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Service of Healing at Market Rasen.

December 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10.30am - 1pm Mini Messy Church Christmas Celebrations in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing practice.

December 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

December 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Carol Service at Lissington; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Jane Lloyd; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm United Carol Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dr Don Owen.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

December 11: 7pm Rotary Community Carol Concert at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

All-age Family Service in the Festival Hall - coffee 10.30am, service 10.45am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

December 13: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

December 15: 7pm Carol Service at West Rasen.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; Walesby 10.30am Nativity Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.

December 12: 6.15pm Communion and prayer at Walesby.

December 14: 6.30pm Carol Service at Thoresway.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

December 11: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

December 13: 10am Communion.

December 14: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 6pm United Carol Service at Glentham Chapel.

Waddingham Group

9.30am Communion at Snitterby;

December 15: 7pm Carols by Candlelight at Waddingham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 4.30pm Service of Carols and Lessons by candlelight at Rand.