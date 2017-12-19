Christmas opening times across North Lincolnshire Council

North Lincolnshire Council has released a list of opening times for services over the festive period.

Leisure Centres and activities

The Pods is open from 8am to 4pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 9am to 4pm on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Ancholme Leisure Centre is open from 9am to 3pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 8.30am to 3pm on 27, 28 December; from 8am to 3pm on 29 December; from 9am to 3pm on 30 and 31 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Baysgarth Leisure Centre is open from 9am to 3pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 8am to 3pm on 27, 28, 29 December; from 9am to 3pm 30 and 31 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Epworth Leisure Centre is open from 9am to 3pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 9am to 3pm on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Riddings Pool is open from 8am to 3pm on Christmas Eve and then closed until Tuesday 2 January 2018, when it will open as normal.

Winterton Gym will be open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open as normal on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Normanby Hall Golf Course will be open every day except Christmas Day.

Active Ageing sessions will finish on Friday 15 December and start again on Thursday 4 January 2018.

Do Something Different sessions will finish on Tuesday 19 December and start again on Thursday 4 January 2018.

On Target sessions will finish on Friday 15 December and start again on Friday 5 January 2018.

Street Sport sessions will finish on Tuesday 19 December and start again on Wednesday 3 January 2018.

Cultural venues

The gift shop and café at Normanby Hall Country Park will be open from 10.30am to 3pm on Saturday 24 December; from 10.30am to 4pm on 27, 28, 29 and 30 December; and from 10.30am to 3pm on Sunday 31 December. The café and gift shop will be closed on bank holidays and reopen as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

The grounds of Normanby Hall Country Park are open every day over the Christmas period from 9am to 5pm. The walled garden is open from 10.30am with last entry at 3.30pm.

North Lincolnshire Museum will close at 2pm on Saturday 23 December, and open as normal again from Tuesday 2 January 2018. The Courtyard Tearoom will close on 22 December at 2.30pm and reopen as normal from 2 January 2018.

20-21 Visual Arts Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 23 December and then reopen after Christmas on Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Brigg Tourist Information Centre will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 10am to 3pm on 27, 28, 29 and 30 December; closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; and then open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre will be open from 10am to 3pm on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 10am to 4pm on 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 December and 1 January 2018; and then open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

The Honey Pot Café at Waters’ Edge will be open from 10am to 2.30pm on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 10am to 3.30pm on 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 December and 1 January 2018; and then open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018. Please note that the café stop taking food orders 30 minutes before they close.

Libraries

Libraries in North Lincolnshire will be open as normal on Saturday 23 December, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open as normal on 27, 28, 29 and 30 December; closed on New Year’s Day; and open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Winterton Library will also be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10am to 2pm.

Goxhill Library will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Wednesday 20 December and then re-open after the Christmas period as normal on Wednesday 3 January 2018.

Register Office

The Register Office at Civic Centre will be open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday 23 December; closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day; open from 9am to 4pm on 27, 28 and 29 December; open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday 30 December; closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; and then open as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Waste and recycling

Bin and box collections in North Lincolnshire will change from 18 December 2017 for four weeks over the Christmas period. Check your collection calendar carefully to make sure you don’t miss bin day over Christmas.

You can also check your dates online.

Our Household Recycling Centres will be open every day as normal with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.

CallConnect bus service

The CallConnect bus will run on Saturday 23 December as normal; on the 27, 28, 29 and 30 December from 8am to 6pm; and will run as normal from Tuesday 2 January 2018. Please be aware the service does not run on Sundays or bank holidays.

Between Saturday 23 December and Tuesday 2 January, journeys on the CallConnect bus cost just £1 one way to help you get around over Christmas. Book your journeys online now.

Customer Contact Centre

The council’s Customer Contact Centre will be open every day as normal over the festive period, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. You can contact the council on customerservice@northlincs.gov.uk or by calling 01724 297000.

Our website, northlincs.gov.uk, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

