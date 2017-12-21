Christmas gifts and food at Brigg Farmers’ Market

The award-winning Brigg Farmers’ Market taking place this Saturday, December 23, from 9am to 3pm, alongside the general market, will have all you need for the festive period – whether that’s last minute gifts or delicious treats for family visiting.

Now with more than 30 stalls, the FARMA accredited Farmers’ Market sells everything from ostrich to fruit and vegetables, and homemade bread to children’s toys.

To get everyone in the Christmas spirit, the Salvation Army will be performing throughout the day, entertaining you while you shop. Listen out for your favourite Christmas song!

Coun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Brigg Farmers’ Market is a fantastic market that offers a wide variety of produce.

“Not only is it popular with local residents, but people travel from further afield.

“This will be the last market of this year, so make sure you don’t miss it.

“As it is only a few days before Christmas, it will have a great festive feel to it.

“It will give you the opportunity to stock up on your favourites from the market and pick up any last minute things.”

Browse the stalls at the Farmers’ and general market, and you will find:

Flowers

Pet supplies

Clothes and shoes

Children’s toys

Fresh fish

Fruit and vegetables

Sweets

Cookies

Rustic furniture

Homemade bread

Ostrich meat

Smoked salmon

Homemade cakes

Sauces and chutneys

Books

Cheese

Antiques and collectables

Plus much more

Brigg Farmers’ Market takes place on the fourth Saturday of the month, with the one on January 27 2018.