Child’s play at Rasen Racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse will open its new playground for the first time on Monday, April 2.

Designed by designer Mia Witham, the complex combines wood, timber, boulders and mounds.

Ms Witham said: “The playground enables children’s imaginations to run wild. I want them to sense magic when they arrive at the racecourse.”

Amongst the attractions are a rope swing, suitable for standing or sitting for up to 12 children, and vertical and horizontal barrels including a tunnel slide and monkey bars.

Nadia Powell, general manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled by the playground that has been created for us. I am sure that our young visitors are just going to love having a go on all the equipment.”

The bank holiday meeting on April 2 will feature an inflatable carnival, an Easter Egg Hunt with prizes for all ages, and a race for kids on the track, as well as pony rides, face painting and games.

The fun starts from 12.15pm, with the first race at 2.15pm, and the last race at 5.40pm.

