Chief Executive leaves Lincolnshire County Council

The chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council, Keith Ireland, has announced he is leaving the council.

In a joint statement to staff, Keith Ireland and Leader of the Council Martin Hill OBE said: “We are writing to let you know that Keith is leaving the council.

“Over the last few months, it has become clear that we do not share the same approach to a number of important issues that are facing the council, and, in these circumstances, we are agreed that a parting of the ways is the best way forward for both of us.

“Whilst unfortunately things have not worked out, we are united in wishing each other the very best for the future.”

Councillor Hill added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Keith for his work and the energy he has brought to it.

“I wish him every success for the future.”