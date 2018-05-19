Cheers as newlyweds go on walkabout at Skegness kite festival on Royal Wedding day

A Skegness couple who shared the same wedding day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were cheered as they went on a walkabout at a kite festival in the resort.

Newlyweds Laura and Patrick Justice held their ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel and decided to have a look at the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival taking place on the beach as members of the British Kitesurfing Freestyle Championships team were staying there too.

Skegness Butlins' lifeguards Lauraand Patrick Justice, married on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. ANL-180517-123948001

Laura was wearing her wedding dress when they headed to the beach. She said: “Patrick had to stop the traffic for me, then as we got on the pier everyone started clapping and cheering.

“I was a bit embarrassed at the start but it did make me feel like a princess.”

Laura, 27, who chose a white gown trimmed with pearl and diamante, said she managed to catch glimpse of Meghan’s wedding dress before the ceremony.

“I was getting ready with the television on when Meghan arrived at the chapel and I had to stop everything and look,” she said. “I thought Megham looked stunning and the dress was lovely but too plain for me - I wanted a bit of bling.”

says she and her fiance Patrick Justice.

Lauren 27, and Patrick, 28, are both lifeguards from Butlins met and five years ago when they were both working at the Bognor Regis resort. However, Laura was in a relationship then and they didn’t get together until she moved to Skegness and Patrick transferred soon afterwards.

“Apparantly he liked me when we were in Bognor Regis but I wasn’t single then,” said Lauren. “As soon as I saw him again when he came to Skegness I knew he was the one - we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

She said she couldn’t believe it when she heard they would be sharing their wedding day with the Royal couple. “We’d had our wedding planned for about 18 months and when I heard the date and I told Patrick ‘Harry and Megham’ have chosen the same day as us’,

“We couldn’t believe it - and we certainly didn’t expect there to be so much interest in our wedding. It’s made us feel really special.”

Laura was given away by her father, Grant Shelley.

“We’re very close. I couldn’t imagine him not being there. He’s been quite emotional recently, which is really sweet.”