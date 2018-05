A table top sale will be held in Caistor next month, in aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care.

The sale in the town hall takes place on Saturday, June 2, 10am to 4pm.

There will also be a tombola, raffle and refreshments, including bacon rolls.

Tables cost £5; doors open at 8.30am to set up.

Admission is free.

Book tables via the CHC Facebook page.