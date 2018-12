Staff at Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover were encouraged to get snappy in the run up to Christmas as a competition was launched to provide the picture for the company’s staff Christmas cards.

The winner was Lawrence Muxlow and as well as seeing his photograph in print, he received £50 for the charity of his choice.

The Duckworths card 2018 EMN-181220-151259001

And that choice was the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Lawrence is pictured above presenting the cheque to two of the Ambucopter charity’s local representatives Anne and Geoff Crawforth.