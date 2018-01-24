Charity dinner dance at Broughton

Join the Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Coun Peter Clark at his Charity Dinner Dance on Friday March 23, 7pm at Forest Pines Golf Club, Broughton.

The Mayor is hosting the event to raise money for his charity appeal fund, When You Wish Upon A Star.

The charity helps sick children’s dreams come true.

Tickets cost £39.50, which includes a three-course meal.

Vocalist Lee Davison will be entertaining guests throughout the evening and there will also be a disco.

Guests will also be able to take part in a raffle and auction to raise more money for When You Wish Upon A Star.

Coun Clark said: “All are welcome to the Charity Dinner Dance. It is set to be a wonderful evening to raise money for a very worthy cause – When You Wish Upon A Star.

“They do amazing things for children with life threatening and incurable illnesses. We hope to raise money so they can help make more dreams come true.

“So get your glad rags on and come and join me at Forest Pines on March 23. Make sure you book your tickets in advance.”

For more information or to buy tickets, call 01472 827100 or email joanne@whenyouwish.org.uk.