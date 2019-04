A record attendance at September’s Wragby Show has resulted in £11,000 being shared between local charities.

A presentation evening was held at The Heneage Arms in Hainton, when Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society was presented with £3,000; Lincolnshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre £2,500; Samaritans Lincoln £2,500 and £750 each to Sophie’s Journey, Happy Hooves, Wragby Helping Hands and Horncastle Community Larder.

Photo by John Edwards