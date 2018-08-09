Chance to shape future of town or parish with plan

Residents are being urged to help shape future developments in their town or parish by creating a neighbourhood plan.

WLDC has successfully supported more than a dozen town and parish councils to complete their own plans, which are taken into consideration when planning applications are submitted to the council by developers.

Now the council is offering support and advice to encourage even more areas to get a plan adopted.

Member champion for Neighbourhood Planning at WLDC, Coun Steve England said: “Local people know best what planning is needed in their town or parish and how those needs can be met.

“We would like to see more people engaging in the plans to make sure they are positive for people, the economy and the environment.

“Many parish councils have yet to make a start on their plans and so I urge residents to get in touch with their parish or town councils to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to help influence their areas.”

Support from the district council to parish and town councils include:

• Attending meetings to discuss the process and aims

• Advice on community engagement and funding available

• Identifying the evidence that is needed

• Providing technical support

• Checking the plan at key stages

• Arranging the plan’s examination and referendum

A Neighbourhood Plan can be used to choose where new homes, shops, offices and other development should be built and can also identify and protect important local green spaces and influence what new buildings should look like.

Planning law now requires that planning application decisions must be based on neighbourhood plans where they exist.

Call 01427 696653 or email nev.brown@west-lindsey.gov.uk to find out more.