Chance to nominate your Snow Hero

During the recent severe weather in Lincolnshire, people went above and beyond to help those affected by the snow.

Members of the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF), a multi-agency group that works together in the event of such emergency situations, were touched by some of the tales about and support from members of the public, particularly local people and businesses.

The LRF want to make sure those acts of kindness and heroism are recognised and thanked.

The mulit-agency group is planning to hold an awards ceremony in May in which we can formally recognise these people.

So who is your snow hero? Did an individual or group do something extraordinary and astounding during the recent severe wintery weather? If so, we would like to hear about them.

Awards will be presented in six categories:

• Emergency Services (individual)

• Emergency Services (group)

• Non-emergency services (individual)

• Non-emergency services (group)

• Member of the public (individual)

• Member of the public (group)

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, April 3.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly, who is Chair of the LRF, said: “Lincolnshire was really hard hit by the recent severe weather and we had wonderful support from members of the public, particularly people who work locally in farming or businesses, and a great level of participation from the voluntary sector as well as the council and emergency services.

“At times of need like these it’s important we pause to say thank you to those who went out of their way to help others.

“All these tales of kindness just go to show what a wonderful sense of community exists here in Lincolnshire.”

To nominate, please email us at snowheroes@lincs.pnn.police.uk providing your details and the details (name and contact details) of the person or group you are nominating.

In no more than 300 words please tell us why you are nominating them as a snow hero.

A panel will assess each of the nominations ahead of the awards ceremony at Police HQ in Nettleham on the evening of May 17.

Everyone who is nominated but not selected for an award will be sent a letter of appreciation in recognition of their efforts.

Closing date for applications is Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

• Follow the story on Twitter by searching for #SnowHeroes.