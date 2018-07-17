Chance to be a mischief maker at Market Rasen Library

Market Rasen Library has joined forces with The Reading Agency to encourage children to get hooked on books by taking part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

Co-ordinated by The Reading Agency, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event launched on Saturday, July 14.

This year, The Reading Agency and Lincolnshire Libraries are excited to be working with Beano in their 80th anniversary year to bring Mischief Makers, Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

Children of all ages are invited to take part and the challenge is to read six books during the school holidays.

The books can be fact books, stories, joke books or picture books - there are no rules.

Georgina Carr, Library Manager at Market Rasen Library for GLL said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme; contrary to popular belief, mischief is something we’re very good at in libraries!

“The Beano is full of amazing characters and escapades, all of which have really inspired the team in their planning of our events.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to help get children hooked on reading and develop a life long love of books.

“It’s been proved to help prevent the trend for children’s reading skills to dip over the holidays by supporting their learning in a fun way.

“It’s free entertainment too, so what’s not to love?”

Every child joining the challenge will receive a membership pack and, on completion, a special certificate.

Along each step of the challenge children will explore a map of Beanotown to find the mysterious buried treasure and become ultimate mischief makers!

Dennis, Gnasher and friends will help them solve clues and collect stickers, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

The Market Rasen Library team has been busy planning a host of mischievous activities to encourage children to join up, take part and have this summer in the library.

Sessions are held on Wednesdays throughout the summer holiday, starting on July 25, and booking is essential.

To find out more pop into the library or email market_rasen.library@gll.org