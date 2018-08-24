‘Champion’ status award for charity stalwart

A dedicated charity supporter has been made a Champion of Alzheimer’s Research UK in recognition of his continued support as a speaker and fundraiser for dementia research.

This accolade recognises Steve Boryszczuk’s exceptional work as a media volunteer and fundraiser for the charity since began supporting them in 2016.

Steve and Michelle on their wedding day EMN-180822-085041001

Steve said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised as an Alzheimer’s Research UK Champion.

“I will continue raising funds for research through the Market Rasen Fundraising Group and talking about my experience, so more people know about dementia and the diseases that cause it.”

Steve joins a group of around 50 people who have been made Champions over the past few years in recognition of their efforts in both fundraising and raising awareness on behalf of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Steve’s motivation to raise money for dementia research stemmed from watching his wife, Michelle, deteriorate with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The couple married when Michelle was just 16 and they went on to have two sons.

Steve and Michelle planned to travel the world together when their sons had grown up, but Michelle was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of just 38.

She lost the ability to walk at 39 and died at just 43.

Since her death, Steve has made it his mission both to raise awareness of dementia in young people and for much-needed research, at the same time ticking off every item on his wife’s bucket list for her – all of which include long treks because Michelle loved walking.

Steve has taken on the Great Wall of China, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, the Inca Trail in Peru, walked all 16 London Bridges, the Isle of Wight’s 65-mile coastal path, Hadrian’s Wall, Costa Rica coast to coast, including climbing the country’s highest volcano, and finally a trek in Bhutan, across the Himalayas.

Steve said: “I miss Michelle every day, and I just hope my fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK can help us get one step closer to finding a cure, so no one has to go through what we went through as a family.

“It has meant so much to me to be able to tick off all of the places on her bucket list while raising money for charity at the same time.”

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Steve has shown such bravery by sharing his experience of dementia and also completing his wife’s bucket list.

“He empowers others to discuss dementia with their loved ones, possibly get a diagnosis and even inspires people to raise vital funds for research to tackle the diseases that cause dementia.

“He is an outstanding ambassador for the charity.

“We appreciate all Steve has done for us in spreading the word about dementia and the work we do here at Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Fundraising group:

If you would like to get involved with fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK in Market Rasen or in a neighbouring town or village register your interest today. Call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

Join walk:

The Market Rasen group is holding ‘A Walk to Defeat Dementia’ this Sunday, August 26, from De Aston School (Legsby Road, gate 4). Register 10am - £10 per adult - and walk starts at 10.30am, with a choice of two miles or five miles.