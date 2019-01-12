Challenge yourself for hospice funds

A Lincolnshire charity is looking for thrill seekers searching for a new challenge this year.

With New Year Resolutions in full force, Mike Pastor, the Challenge Events Fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, has planned a plethora of challenging events for more daring supporters to take on to raise money.

Mike said: “I’m delighted to share a wide range of challenge events for our supporters to take on in the support of St Barnabas Hospice in 2019.

“Whether your New Year’s Resolution is to become more active, do something you have never done before or become more social or support a charitable cause, St Barnabas Hospice has a challenge that will suit everyone.

“From running, trekking and cycling to jumping out of a plane, we are hoping to give people the chance to accomplish a New Year’s Resolution, face their fears, take on a new challenge or show off their skills all in the name of charity.”

One new challenge that can be taken on by anyone straightaway is the marathon-in-a-month initiative, ‘My Race, My Pace’.

For this challenge, take on the traditional marathon distance of 26.2 miles, but take up to a month to complete it.

Additionally, if you’re not a runner, you can cycle, walk, skip or come up with your own unique way to complete the distance.

The full list of challenge dates can be found at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/challenge and whichever one you choose, Mike will be there to support you the whole way, with training plans, a discount card for gear, a St Barnabas t-shirt, posters, advice and more.

Mike said: “If you’ve been thinking about trying something challenging for a while, why not make 2019 the year you take the leap and get booked in?

“We will either finance your trip/race outright, or provide discounted entry. All we ask in return is that you do your best to fundraise for us!”

To take on a challenge for St Barnabas Hospice, call Mike Pastor on 01522 540 300 or email mike.pastor@stbarnabashospice.co.uk