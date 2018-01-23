Challenge showcase at North Lincolnshire hospice

North Lincolnshire people who are looking for a new challenge in 2018 are being invited to consider doing it for a local charity.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is holding an open evening at its Burringham Road base in Scunthorpe, tomorrow, Wednesday January 24, between 4pm and 7pm, where it will showcase the wide variety of sponsored fundraising challenges it will be running throughout the coming year.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Challenges Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “Our challenges are a fantastic way to tick something off your bucket list, or put an existing talent to good use – either individually, or as a group – while raising funds for a very worthwhile local cause.

“From cycling, running and trekking on land, to skydiving and wing walking in the air – we really do have some exciting opportunities planned, so we’re inviting people to come along to hear more about what’s on offer and how they can get involved.”

She added: “Over £14,000 was raised by our dare devil wing walking challenge alone in 2017, which shows just how successful these challenges can be in raising the much needed charity funding we need to ensure we continue to provide the best possible palliative care to our patients in North Lincolnshire.”