Chalkstream activities in Rasen area this May half-term

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is running free events for all ages over the May half term holidays, supported by the National Lottery and Lincolnshire County Council.

Activities include storytelling and a community activity day.

On Wednesday, May 30, children can join Rhubarb Theatre for a fun theatre workshop at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby.

In the morning, experienced theatre staff will work with children to take on the parts of different characters in a specially written tale about life on a chalk stream.

In the afternoon, the children will perform their play in front of their families, being able to have fun while learning about life on the river bank.

Ruth Craig, project officer said, “The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams May half term events are a great opportunity for people to learn about our rare Lincolnshire chalk streams.

“From free children’s events to practical conservation, there’s something for everyone.”

Other events include a story-telling morning for children, followed by stream dipping (so take your wellies), at Hubbards Hills in Louth on Tuesday, May 29, 10.30am to 1pm, and a community activity day at Skendleby on Friday, June 1, from 10am to 3pm.

Booking is essential for children’s events.

To book and to find out more information visit www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org or call 01522 555780.