Centenary Remembrance at Holton le Moor

In 1918, the village of Holton le Moor was a very close knit community.

The seven fallen soldiers named on its war memorial will have been known to, and in some cases family members of, the 33 ladies who founded the Holton le Moor Women’s Institute in the last year of the Great War.

A century on, current WI members laid a wreath of their handmade poppies on the village war memorial, to commemorate the fallen and on behalf of their founders and all subsequent members.

This occasion was a fitting end to the WI’s centenary events.