Celebration of Caistor church project completion

A service of celebration this weekend will herald the conclusion of a £333,000 restoration project at Caistor Church.

After a year of building work and more than two years of planning, the Canon Ian Robinson, vicar of Caistor, said he was thrilled to be able to say the ‘Preserving- Sharing - Understanding’ of St Peter and Paul Church a is complete.

He said: “We are grateful to the people of Caistor for their generosity and patience and to the Heritage Lottery Fund and other donors for their support.

“The worshipping congregation and other visitors have already appreciated the new heating system, which at last makes the church warm!”

A total of £249, 000 was received for the project from the English Heritage Lottery Fund and the Caistor community raised a further £10,000 towards the costs.

The main aim of the project was to carry out essential conservation work to the main roof of the church, which was suffering from damaged and rotting timbers and, as a result, allowing rain water into the building.

The drainage from the building has also been improved and the Victorian heating system, which was adapted in the 1950s, has been replaced.

The church is home to the infamous gad whip - a remnant of a strange 19th century ritual which caused riots in the street of the town and now features on the town crest.

The whip has been restored and researched, as part of the project to increase educational opportunities for schools and visitors.

• Everyone is welcome to the Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, January 13 at the church, starting at 4pm, with the Bishop of Grimsby.