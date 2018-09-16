Celebration event helps ‘copter funds

When it came to celebrating his birthday and semi-retirement, Brian Hankins asked friends to make a donation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance rather than treat him.

At a celebratory party in Middle Rasen’s Nags Head, around £1,350 was raised for the charity through donations and a raffle.

Brian said: “I would like to thank everyone who came along and all the guests and businesses who donated raffle prizes.

“I wanted to support the ambucopter as it is something anybody could need at any time - you just never know.

“ I hoped to raise about £500, but this is an incredible amount.

“Specials thanks to the Nags Head and Flamin’ Nights disco for everything.”