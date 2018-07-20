Celebrate RAF Centenary at wartime weekend near Hemswell Cliff

A host of events will take place near Hemswell Cliff this weekend to honour the centenary of the RAF.

Hemswell Antique Centres stands on a site which has a proud association with the RAF which began during the First World War and continued into the 60s.

Classic cars will be on display at Hemswell Antique Centres this weekend. EMN-180720-120033001

Many scenes from the 1954 film The Dam Busters actually feature RAF Hemswell.

Staff have organised a series of events tomorrow (Saturday, July 21) and Sunday, July 22, to recognise the link with the air force and raise money for the RAF100 charity appeal - a joint venture between the air force and four RAF charities.

Robert Miller, managing director at Hemswell Antique Centres, said: “Our business operates from converted buildings on what was a former RAF Second World War Bomber Command base and we take great pride in our association with Britain’s heritage.

“So it seemed fitting that we should celebrate the 100th anniversary of the RAF with a special weekend of events filled with nostalgia.”

Vintage vocalist Damaris Jean will perform over the whole weekend. EMN-180720-120021001

Traders who sell from the four buildings which make up Hemswell Cliff Antique Centres will the 1940s RAF100 weekend by decorating their stalls with 40s memorabilia, and visitors are also encouraged to wear 1940s clothing.

Attractions will include a creative barbecue menu and servings of Centennial Flight Pale Ale.

There will also be an RAF Themed Cake Competition through the Hemswell Cliff Antique Centres Facebook page - with the chance to be crowned star baker.

The winner will receive high tea for two at Hemswell’s Coffee Shop and cakes will be auctioned for the RAF100 charity appeal.

On the Sunday, raffle prizes will also be available as well as an aviation auction - with all proceeds going to the RAF100 appeal.

A DJ will take you back to the 40s on Saturday through a period gramophone, and over the weekend there will also be music from vintage vocalist Damaris Jean.

Damaris will perform songs from the 40s to the 60s, including tributes to Vera Lynn, Connie Frances, Doris Day Dusty Springfield and Mama Cass.

As selection of pre-war, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display, with free barbecue tickets to anyone who arrives in one of these vehicles on either Saturday or Sunday.

For more, click here or call 01427 668389