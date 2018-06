Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to about the theft of a bicycle from Corby.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Tuesday, April 17, with police releasing the image today (June 13).

Do you know this man? NNL-180613-130718005

Bolt cutters were used and the bike, which was in the bike rack at Tresham College, Oakley Road, was stolen.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.