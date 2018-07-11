CCTV appeal after theft in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on CCTV in Market Rasen.

On Monday (July 9), a man arrived at a property in Churchill Avenue, Market Rasen.

Police say the man took a metal radiator from the garden of the property and then left the scene.

The white male, believed to be in his 30s, has been described as having black hair which is shaved at the sides, and wearing a grey torn t-shirt and grey shorts.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to the theft, or any information that will help identify the man pictured.

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 324 of July 9 in the subject box, or call 101.

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.