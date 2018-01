A fire crew from Caistor was called to rescue a feral cat trapped in a car engine at Croxby Lane, Croxby Top, yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The crew was called to the scene at 2.58pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have not yet revealed the cause of the fire, but confirmed that the cat sadly died in the incident.

The fire crew extinguished the fire, recovered the animal, and handed the case on to RSPCA and a vet who were at the scene.