Cash for community projects from Rasen store

A community cinema, heritage project and mobility aid provider are the latest good causes to benefit from the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme.

This latest pay out was voted on by Market Rasen store customers in May and June and sees Market Rasen Station Community Project, the Red Cross and Caistor Community Cinema share a pot of £6,500.

The store’s new community champion Kevin Bett, along with checkout and community manager Rachel Bell, welcomed representatives from two of the recipients to the Linwood Road venue to present them with their cheques.

Winning the public vote was the station project and heritage officer Hazel Barnard was delighted with the £3,500 received.

The money will go towards developing the project’s website to include the full station history and expand the school’s education section, as well as creating children’s educational packs.

As president of Red Cross Lincolnshire, Penny Hedley Lewis collected £2,000 from the scheme, which will be used to provide mobility aids, such as short-term loan wheelchairs in the local community.

The third recipient - receiving £1,000 - was Caistor Community Cinema.