Cash boost to make music in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire-based community music organisation soundLINCS has received a funding boost of £20,000 towards growing their New Tricks project, developing a 50+ Adult Music Service across the County, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost from Postcode Community Trust will enable soundLINCS to continue to develop and grow New Tricks in new venues.

soundLINCS New tricks sessions EMN-180102-062940001

The Arts Council England funded adult music programme is now taking place in more than a dozen locations across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, Woodhall Spa, Lincoln and Boston.

The project provides those aged 50+, playing all instruments and abilities, with the opportunity to shape a new musical group around their passions, whether that’s creating music, exploring new instruments or learning their favourite tunes as part of a fun and social group.

Nikki-Kate Heyes MBE, soundLINCS CEO, said: “We’re delighted that the Postcode Community Trust has recognised the exciting work taking place with New Tricks and has given us this great opportunity to continue to build and develop the project.

“We are discovering an ever-growing and enthusiastic abundance of individuals wanting to make music through the project and want to provide as many people as possible across the county with quality innovative music-making opportunities over its lifetime.

She continued: “We truly believe that it should be a right for all older adults to have access to music, be that as an audience member or as an active participant, at home, within a care home, in hospital, hospice or within the local community, the opportunity to be creative or appreciate creativity should never be denied.

“Off the back of the great success of the current sessions we hope to set up many more groups in the coming months and years to create a vibrant culture of enjoying, learning, playing, writing and sharing music with others.”

Genres vary from Folk, Blues and Classic Rock through to Ukulele and Drumming.

To see a full listing of sessions visit www.soundlincs.org/new-tricks

So if you’re an existing or brand new musician wanting to join a session, a venue who would like a New Tricks session of your own, or are desperate for a samba, folk or any other genre of group to start in your area, then New Tricks can help!

For more information or to register your interest in the project please contact soundLINCS on 01522 510073.