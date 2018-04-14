Care home marks Dennis’s two decade Rasen residency

Staff and residents at the Poplars Care Home in Market Rasen were celebrating last week as one of their number notched up a landmark.

Even the Chief Executive of the Order of St John Care Trust, which runs the Chapman Street home, Dan Hayes went along to pay tribute to one special resident.

The Order of St John Care Trust CEO Dan Hayes presented Dennis Cotton with an engraved tankard EMN-180904-172326001

That resident is Dennis Cotton, who has lived at the home for 20 years.

Dennis, originally from Cabourne, near Caistor, is well known in the local area and also in the wider Trust community.

Mr Hayes said: “I hadn’t realised until today how well known Dennis is around the place.

“When I told people I was coming here today to mark Dennis’s 20 years’ residency, so many people asked to be remembered to him, and for me to pass on their best wishes.”

Mr Hayes presented Dennis with an engraved tankard to mark the occasion.

During his time at The Poplars, Dennis has remained active, helping other residents by collecting newspapers from local shops and setting the tables for meals.

Until recently, he also helped keep the home’s gardens in tip-top condition, winning awards too for his summer floral displays .

Dennis’s helpful nature has not gone unnoticed either.

In 2016, at the age of 83, he made his first trip to London after receiving an invitation to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of the voluntary work he has done over the years at The Poplars.

Staff and residents joined Dennis to celebrate the landmark achievement last week, with a special cake being made for the occasion.

Plans have also been made for Dennis to have a day at Market Rasen Races as part of the celebrations, thanks to funds from the wish tree.

Home manager Maxine Kennedy, who was unable to be at the celebration, praised Dennis for his continued support.

She said: “Dennis is one of the kindest, most helpful people I have met.

“He always does so much to support and help others ; he is an inspiration.”