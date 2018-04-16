Car enthusiasts will enjoy Beetle meet in Gainsborough

Beetle car owners from across the country will be congregating in Gainsborough Market Square this weekend.

On Sunday, April 22, The Air Cooled Travellers will meet in the market place for a day of family fun.

Beetle owners from across the country will be displaying their vehicles at the special event.

It was originally due to take place on Sunday, March 18, but had to be rescheduled due to poor weather.

The Air Cooled Travellers have previously organised ‘meet up’ events in Retford and Workshop.

