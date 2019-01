Help raise money for Cancer Research UK by supporting a tractor road run this weekend.

The event will head out from the Nags Head in Middle Rasen at 10am this Sunday, January 13.

For those wanting to take part in the road run, the cost is £10, which includes refreshment.

Spectators are also welcome to go along.

There will be a raffle and auction for everyone to take part in too.

For more information call John on 07860 791254.