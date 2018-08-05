Calls for speed limit outside Rasen school to change

A Market Rasen woman who lives near De Aston School is calling for the speed limit along Willingham Road to be reduced after a young girl was involved in a hit-and-run collision on July 15.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal after a 12-year-old girl sustained a broken leg in the collision outside De Aston School, on Willingham Road in which the driver did not stop.

After hearing the news, Sarah O’Courke contacted the Rasen Mail calling for the speed limit to be reduced.

She said: “My husband and I have highlighted the dangers of speeding vehicles around De Aston school. One day a child could be killed, and reducing the speed limit will help reduce this likelihood.

“Drivers are not reducing down to 30mph limit when coming into town and are speeding up as soon as they get to the bridge near De Aston on their way out of town.”

Mrs O’Courke added that a speed camera near the school might help reduce drivers who speed.

The Rasen Mail contacted John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership for a comment.

He said: “We do have a mobile site closer to Willingham Woods in the national speed limit.

“Local officers will be dealing with this, but have not brought speeding to our attention yet.”

Mr Siddle also said he cannot comment on the suitability of the speed limit on Willingham Road, as police do not know if the incident was speed related.

In addition, a local highways manager at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We were sorry to hear this news and our thoughts are with the girl and her family.

“As the speed limit outside De Aston School is already 30mph, as with all built-up areas, it’s debatable whether changes would be effective.

• If you have information about the incident, call 101 and leave a message for PC Prestwich.